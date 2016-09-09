Dr. Gregory Teas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Teas, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Teas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr.Teas for about 25 years. My first antidepressant worked and kept me from losing my high-stress job. When I needed a med change in about a year, the first change he made got me back on track. After many good years, the end of a 30-year relationship and a move left me severely depressed. Dr. Teas stood by me through one inpatient and two outpatient hospitalizations. His medication trials and his referral to a great therapist slowly brought me back. I'm happy and grateful today.
About Dr. Gregory Teas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Med Ctr
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Teas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teas.
