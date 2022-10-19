Overview

Dr. Gregory Tanner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from North East Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tanner works at OrthoVirginia - St Mary's in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.