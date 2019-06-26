Overview

Dr. Gregory Szlyk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Szlyk works at Urology Associates of Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.