Dr. Gregory Swor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- FL
- Sarasota
- Dr. Gregory Swor, MD
Dr. Gregory Swor, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Swor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SWOR Women's Care1617 S Tuttle Ave Ste 1A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4269
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Menstruation
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adhesiolysis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Apical Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Cystometry
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Myomectomy
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Sacrocolpopexy
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Vaginal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat In-Office Ablation
- View other providers who treat In-Office Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Myomectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Salpingectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Laser Ablation
- View other providers who treat Laser Microsurgery
- View other providers who treat Level II Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obstetric Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Operative Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Ovulation Induction
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Floor Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pelviscopy
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Prolapsed Bladder
- View other providers who treat Radiofrequency Ablation
- View other providers who treat Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rectocele
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Stage 4 Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Supracervical Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation Reversal
- View other providers who treat Tuboplasty Reversal
- View other providers who treat Tumor Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Bladder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Breast
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Pelvic
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Transvaginal
- View other providers who treat Urethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Discharge
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Vesicovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Vestibulitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Swor?
First of all, does anyone really want to go to the gynecologist?? Well, I didn’t as it has been a while so I was quite reluctant to go.. After reviewing many doctors I noticed that Swor women’s health had great reviews and even better when I noticed that one of their doctors, Dr. Jenny Lichon has the same approach to health and wellness as I do... yes, I snooped around on Facebook and social media to figure this out.. Let me tell you as a nervous patient, I was more than comforted by her assistant Marissa and the bedside manor of Dr. Lichon. Dr. Lichon was so sweet and gentle and sensitive she felt like one of my trusted friends. I asked her many questions and knew instantly that I would be a patient of hers for as long as I could. Not only were she and Marissa the most pleasant and profesional duo, their office staff was also extremely top notch! Their office is clean, elegant and pleasant and very prompt. To say I recommend this office and Dr. Lichon would be a true understat
About Dr. Gregory Swor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447439245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swor works at
Dr. Swor has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Swor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.