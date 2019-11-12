Dr. Gregory Surfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Surfield, MD
Dr. Gregory Surfield, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Surfield works at
Surfield Plastic Surgery LLC701 Tyler St Ste 301, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 621-1940
Firelands Regional Health System1111 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-7400
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great Office
- Loyola University Hospital
- Summa Health Systems Hospital
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Surfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Surfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.