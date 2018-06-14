See All Podiatrists in Westerville, OH
Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Stockfish works at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care in Westerville, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care LLC
    575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2F, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 891-2828
  2. 2
    Delaware Podiatry Center
    357 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 885-8895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2018
    Felt very comfortable with Dr. Stockfish. He was down to earth and seemed to genuinely care about my problem. He was quick but I needed that with my busy schedule. I did not feel rushed at all. When I went back for my second appointment he remembered me from the first visit. Unlike most doctors he was very personable and he did the treatments himself rather than having his assistant come in and do his work. Will definitely refer and be back if needed.
    HappyFeet in Delaware, OH — Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508858515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockfish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stockfish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stockfish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockfish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockfish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockfish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockfish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

