Overview

Dr. Gregory Stockfish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Stockfish works at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care in Westerville, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.