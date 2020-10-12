See All Podiatrists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Still, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Still works at Table Mountain Foot & Ankle PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Table Mountain Foot & Ankle PC
    3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 230, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 422-6043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Decompression Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Dr. Gregory Still performed mid-foot fusion surgery and repaired a peroneal nerve in my right foot. I had developed osteoarthritis in both feet. Dr. Still explained options for my problem. Almost 65, I was reluctant about surgery because I was worried about recovery. Dr. Still suggested steroid injections. After three shots, the pain & swelling in my right foot did not go away. Surgery was necessary. Dr. Still was excellent in explaining the procedure. He did not talk down to me. The surgery was on 22 June. The anesthesiologist Dr. Daniels at Lutheran’s SCL explained clearly what his part entailed. Dr. Still called after my surgery to check. I had very painful muscle cramps in my right leg; he immediately prescribed medication to ease that discomfort. He cares. He recommended a great physiotherapist. I still have some ways to go. His front office is very responsive. I would recommend Dr. Still, without hesitation, to anyone seeking to fix their foot problems. Thank you, Dr. Still!
    Rajes Iruthayanathan — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Still, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962513044
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Whittier Hosp
    Internship
    • Whittier Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Still, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Still is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Still has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Still works at Table Mountain Foot & Ankle PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Still’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Still. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Still.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

