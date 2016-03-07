Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
1
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus - Lakeview7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
2
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way # SL-35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476
3
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stewart is thorough and has great bedside manner. He takes time with his patients and provides solid explanations of your injuries and recommended treatments so that the patient can make informed decisions.
About Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hosp-LSU
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.