Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical School and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Locations
Watauga Orthopedics2410 Susannah St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-9011Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stewart is the best. You never feel rushed. He’s very gentle during the procedure.
About Dr. Gregory Stewart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396700662
Education & Certifications
- Regionalspital
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical School
- Rhodes College
