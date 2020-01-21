Dr. Gregory Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Starks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Starks, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Starks works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starks?
Dr. Starks is amazing! We would definitely recommend to anyone we know that is going thru the infertility journey. He definitely is a class act and will litsten to all your concerns.
About Dr. Gregory Starks, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1629055074
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starks works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Starks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.