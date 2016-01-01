Overview

Dr. Gregory Stainer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Stainer works at North Bakersfield Dental in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.