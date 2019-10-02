See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Stagnone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med.

Dr. Stagnone works at Plastic Surgery Center Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center Dallas
    6190 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 661-5077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Gregory Stagnone, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1184766560
Education & Certifications

  • SIU
  • U Nm Mc
  • U Tex Mc
  • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
  • Plastic Surgery
