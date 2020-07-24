Dr. St John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg St John, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg St John, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR.
Locations
Cardiology Assocs Hot Springs130 MEDICAL PARK PL, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 625-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mena Regional Health System
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just want to thank him for doing a wonderful job keeping me alive a few more years I feel great I just need to lose a little weight thank you very much God bless you
About Dr. Greg St John, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124023056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St John has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
