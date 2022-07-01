See All Cardiologists in Littleton, CO
Cardiology
Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sprung works at South Denver Cardiology Associates - Littleton in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

    The South Denver Heart Center
    1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 (303) 744-1065
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Adventhealth Orlando

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Congenital Heart Defects
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Shortness of Breath
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wheezing
Acidosis
Amyloidosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Bladder Infection
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malnutrition
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Shingles
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Unstable Angina
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Allegiance Health Plans
    American Medical Security
    AvMed
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    HealthChoice
    Healthfirst
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    National Preferred Provider Network
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Jul 01, 2022
    Thank you for your excellent care and concern… Your 'manner' put me at ease and helped me gain confidence. I appreciated your calm demeanor, attentiveness to my concerns and questions and communication. You are truly a remarkable doctor and professional that I respect and trust.
    Cardiology
    English
    1699018010
    Fellowship
    University of North Carolina Hospital
    Emory University Medical Center
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Gregory Sprung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sprung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sprung works at South Denver Cardiology Associates - Littleton in Littleton, CO.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

