Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spowart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Spowart works at
Locations
-
1
Monterey Cardiology23845 Holman Hwy Ste 220, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 644-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spowart?
Dr. Spowart is an outstanding surgeon! He recently performed a triple bypass on my husband and I am eternally grateful for Dr. Spowart's excellent surgical skills as well as his bedside manner. He was extremely kind at all times and he and his staff always did whatever it took to make sure that our questions were answered. I am very grateful that Dr. Spowart was my husband's surgeon and blessed to have had such a fantastic physician operate on my husband. Thank you Dr. Spowart!!
About Dr. Gregory Spowart, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669475430
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spowart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spowart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spowart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spowart works at
Dr. Spowart has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spowart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spowart speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spowart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spowart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spowart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spowart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.