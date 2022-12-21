Dr. Gregory Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Spellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Spellman, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Spellman works at
Locations
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5857Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and informative
About Dr. Gregory Spellman, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407083207
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
