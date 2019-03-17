Dr. Gregory Spana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Spana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Spana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Spana works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Delaware200 Banning St Ste 250, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 736-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After visiting another urologist multiple times for blood in urine and semen, I was told there was "not a need to return.". I was completely stunned by that statement form a urologist. I left the office that day with the same condition I made appointments for. Totally unsatisfied. Dr Spana was my next attempt to rectify my condition. 10 Stars to Dr. Spana. He has a WOW factor. Recently I have recommended Dr Spana to an associate. Will do more of that. Thanks Dr. Spana.
About Dr. Gregory Spana, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spana has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.