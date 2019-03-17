Overview

Dr. Gregory Spana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Spana works at Urology Associates Of Dover in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.