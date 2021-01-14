Overview

Dr. Gregory Soloway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Soloway works at Gastroenterology Associates PC in Stratford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Southport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.