Dr. Gregory Sobol, MD
Dr. Gregory Sobol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons17877 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 160, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 644-3920
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Sobol has been the only doctor to work on my hands for years.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobol speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.