Overview

Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Smith works at Family HealthCare Network in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.