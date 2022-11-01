Overview

Dr. Gregory Smith, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Smith works at North Texas Neurosurgical And Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.