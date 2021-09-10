Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Northwest County Urology Group161 Thunder Dr Ste 207, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 598-8410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Smith for 30 years. I am still floating well @76.
About Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457444960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
