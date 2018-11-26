Overview

Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Smith works at Sportsortho Surgeon in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX and Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.