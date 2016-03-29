See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine.

Dr. Smith works at Dr Gregory A Smith in Fresno, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Gregory A Smith
    5680 N Fresno St Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 374-5130
  2. 2
    GS Medical/Comprehensive Pain Relief Group
    5550 N Palm Ave # 105, Fresno, CA 93704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-1626
  3. 3
    GS Medical/Comprehensive Pain Relief Group
    350 Crenshaw Blvd Ste A202, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 320-1970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Facet Joint Pain
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Facet Joint Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2016
    This guy is the most wonderful and caring Doctor, he is very good. I have gone to him since 1983.
    Lynn Poulin in Kingman — Mar 29, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Smith, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013954130
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
    • Washington Center / School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

