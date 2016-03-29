Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine.
Dr Gregory A Smith5680 N Fresno St Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 374-5130
GS Medical/Comprehensive Pain Relief Group5550 N Palm Ave # 105, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 435-1626
GS Medical/Comprehensive Pain Relief Group350 Crenshaw Blvd Ste A202, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 320-1970
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This guy is the most wonderful and caring Doctor, he is very good. I have gone to him since 1983.
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013954130
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.