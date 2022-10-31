Overview

Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Slappey works at Carrollton Ear Nose & Throat in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.