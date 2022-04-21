Overview

Dr. Gregory Slabaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical School Indianapolis, IN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Slabaugh works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Crawfordsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.