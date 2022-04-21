Dr. Gregory Slabaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slabaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Slabaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Slabaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Medical School Indianapolis, IN and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Slabaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
2
Franciscan Health Crawfordsville1710 Lafayette Rd, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Directions (765) 362-2800
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-4723
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slabaugh?
EXCELLENT!!! I had complete hip replacement surgery and I am recovering ahead of schedule (3 weeks). He is so compassionate and attentive. His staff both in the office and in the pre-op room before surgery were incredible. I will/do highly recommend him. Thank you
About Dr. Gregory Slabaugh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417218751
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical School - Orthopedic Surgery Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Medical School Indianapolis, IN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slabaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slabaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slabaugh works at
Dr. Slabaugh has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slabaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slabaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.