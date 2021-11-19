Dr. Gregory Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Singer, MD
Dr. Gregory Singer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants of Rochester2664 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5050
Unity At Brockport6668 4th Section Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 225-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Singer followed me closely in the hospital, visiting me almost everyday on the Cardiac Floor, and was very instrumental in my care. He made a fellow-up appointment for me at his office, the Monday following that Friday's discharge. He also made a personal referral to a hematologist on my behalf. Dr. Singer has also called me back personally when I had a concern.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
