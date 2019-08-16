Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School
Dr. Simonian works at
Locations
-
1
The Moss & Geuder Surgical Group PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonian?
Attentive and caring.
About Dr. Gregory Simonian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1528017944
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonian works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.