Overview

Dr. Gregory Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from SAMARA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shifrin works at Gregory Shifrin MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.