Overview

Dr. Gregory Sherr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Sherr works at HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.