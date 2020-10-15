Dr. Gregory Sherr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sherr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sherr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Sherr works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Gainesville Neurosurgery6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 210, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-3583
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Chasidy helped me check in, she was great. Dee helped me check out and she also is great. Jenny who is Dr. Sherr's nurse took great care of me. Phyllis who helped start the process of scheduling my surgery is awesome! And last is Dr. Sherr who took great care in explaining my problem where I could understand what is going on. He showed genuine concern and was very kind, I would recommend him to anyone who needs this type of surgery.
About Dr. Gregory Sherr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1013061084
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
