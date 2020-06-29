Dr. Gregory Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Shelton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Angleton, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
-
1
Woman's Health Angleton1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 977-5722Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3866Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Woman's Health Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 347-3867Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
Always makes sure you're comfortable, listens well, and answers questions thoroughly and patiently. He has delivered all my babies without any issues at all, even when he was not at the hospital and had to drive in to deliver for me near midnight. Caring, competent, and easily the best obgyn I've had at this practice including Fannin, Katy, and Memorial Village locations.
About Dr. Gregory Shelton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1497958458
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shelton speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.