Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4120 Meridian St Ste 240, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 676-4325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharp?
I love Dr Sharp. My first visit was a long time ago, but I still remember that visit was incredible! When he said "I will do what I can to help" I cried. My body was on fire with inflammation & the pain was too much to bear. Dr. Sharp is amazing. He gives me sincere encouragement, support, and Rx that helps to dull the pain enough so I can handle it. A big thank you to Dr. Sharp who genuinely cares about his patients. I will continue to stay with him until he retires, so I can continue to receive pain relief!
About Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1376604843
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.