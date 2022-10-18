See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bellingham, WA
Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO

Pain Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4120 Meridian St Ste 240, Bellingham, WA 98226 (360) 676-4325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gregory Sharp, DO

  • Pain Medicine
  • English
  • 1376604843
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
