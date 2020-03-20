Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
- 1 133 24th Ave NW Ste 167, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 310-4477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shadid is real. He gives it to you straight, even when it's hard to hear. He challenges your current mind set and raises your perspective. That's what makes him great.
About Dr. Gregory Shadid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811985062
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas TX, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Psychiatry
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.
