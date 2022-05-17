Dr. Gregory Sfakianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sfakianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sfakianos, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sfakianos, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
Columbus Gynecology Oncology Mgmt. Services LLC2300 Manchester Expy Ste C001, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4594
Regional Oncology, LLC1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome doctor, he guided me in the right direction to get the correct things I needed to get my treatments started. He loves his job and is about is business he’s serious but special to me! I love him and I love his PAs I thank God for him
About Dr. Gregory Sfakianos, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
