Dr. Gregory Seymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Seymour, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Seymour, MD is a dermatologist in Keene, NH. Dr. Seymour completed a residency at University Hospital Suny Stony Brook. He currently practices at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Family Medicine and is affiliated with Cheshire Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431 Directions (603) 354-6534Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Gregory Seymour, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851316152
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Cheshire Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Seymour?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.