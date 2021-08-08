Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Sexton works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Plastic Surgery1708 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 252-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UniCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sexton?
Dr has been great with my care. The staff is very friendly. Treated me as if I was family. Loved the one on one even if I called with questions. I would recommend him to others. He knows his stuff. Praise the Lord. God has given him and gift and he is using it to help others. Make sure you do as he tells you and everything will be fun. I plan on going back for another procedure or maybe two more. Only God knows. But I do know I wouldn’t want anyone but Dr Sexton to do them for me.
About Dr. Gregory Sexton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154394260
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- Palmetto Health Richland U of SC
- Med Coll Ohio
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sexton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sexton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sexton works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.