Dr. Gregory Sepanski, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sepanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, AL.
Dr. Sepanski works at
Locations
Auburn Eye Physicians860 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 826-8246Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tremendous visit and thoroughly professional !
About Dr. Gregory Sepanski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1295748614
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Mc
- Letterman Army MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepanski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepanski has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Chorioretinal Scars and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sepanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.