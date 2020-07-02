Dr. Greg Seelhoefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seelhoefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Seelhoefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Seelhoefer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Seelhoefer is the best, he really listens to you and gives you all the options & carefully explains everything to you.
About Dr. Greg Seelhoefer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1528224144
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seelhoefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seelhoefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seelhoefer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seelhoefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seelhoefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seelhoefer.
