Dr. Gregory Schweiger, MD
Dr. Gregory Schweiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Orthoalaska3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-2277
Orthopaedic Associates901 N Curtis Rd Ste 501, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 378-2868
Allied Orthopaedics LLC4842 N Cortona Way Ste 105, Meridian, ID 83646 Directions (208) 855-2410
Treasure Valley Hospital8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 855-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Schweiger and his team were wonderful to work with. Extremely professional and accommodating and made sure I understood everything that was going to be done. My FAI surgery went just as planned and my recovery has been easy and without complication. Dr. Schweiger made a point to check on me for the first couple days of recovery which was great to answer unexpected questions. I would, without question, highly recommend Dr. Schweiger and his team to anyone needing hip surgery.
About Dr. Gregory Schweiger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schweiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweiger has seen patients for Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.