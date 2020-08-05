Dr. Gregory Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schumacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Schumacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University Wisc and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Schumacher works at
Locations
Schumacher Orthopedics1389 Huffman Park Dr Unit 210, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 600-4925
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schumacher discussed all options to address shoulder issue. He did a fantastic job on the surgery. My shoulder is finally pain free and I am able to fully return to all activities.
About Dr. Gregory Schumacher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346200011
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital &amp; Clinic|Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School|University Wisc
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
