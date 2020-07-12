Dr. Gregory Schroder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Schroder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Schroder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Schroder works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia - Fredericksburg4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (804) 360-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroder is a fantastic surgeon. He is knowledgeable and explains everything. He takes the time to answer all questions and makes sure that you are comfortable with what you discuss. I would not go anywhere else for my abdominal issues. The staff is friendly and the wait time is usually around 5 minutes.
About Dr. Gregory Schroder, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790743276
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroder works at
Dr. Schroder has seen patients for Obesity, Pyloric Stenosis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schroder speaks French.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.