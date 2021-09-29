See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt works at Gregory W. Schmidt, MD, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Eye Institute
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 604, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr. Schmidt is an excellent eye surgeon. His diagnostic skills are impressive and his therapeutic acumen is formidable. He is caring, empathic, and comforting. I recently had cataract surgery and the results were outstanding. I can now perform most daily activities without any eyeglasses. This has changed my life! Kudos to Dr. Schmidt! J.Smith, M.D. (retired physician)
    Dr. Schmidt is an excellent eye surgeon! — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740326081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education

