Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Hawaii Eye Institute1380 Lusitana St Ste 604, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmidt is an excellent eye surgeon. His diagnostic skills are impressive and his therapeutic acumen is formidable. He is caring, empathic, and comforting. I recently had cataract surgery and the results were outstanding. I can now perform most daily activities without any eyeglasses. This has changed my life! Kudos to Dr. Schmidt! J.Smith, M.D. (retired physician)
About Dr. Gregory Schmidt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1740326081
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
