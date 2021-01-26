Overview

Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkisian works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Chardon, OH with other offices in Middlefield, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.