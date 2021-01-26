See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chardon, OH
Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO

Pain Management
4.5 (37)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.

Dr. Sarkisian works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Chardon, OH with other offices in Middlefield, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 632-0279
    Wednesday
    9:00am -
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    25501 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Replacement
Joint Drainage
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Joint Drainage
Hip Replacement

Treatment frequency



Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • PreferredOne
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr Sarkisian is not only knowledgeable but caring as well. His humor lightens the tension and his simple explanations puts my mind at ease
    Lori A. — Jan 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO
    About Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO

    • Pain Management
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962489146
    Education & Certifications

    • Southpointe Hospital
    • Rotating Internship Brentwood Hopsital
    • Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarkisian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkisian has seen patients for Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkisian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkisian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkisian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

