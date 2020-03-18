See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Overview

Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Santamaria works at Physicians Footcare in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Footcare
    1112 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 981-5008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2020
    Excellent appointment. He has healed my wound and been so encouraging and smart!
    Ana María McCaa — Mar 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM
    About Dr. Gregory Santamaria, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598136996
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

