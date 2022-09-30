Dr. Gregory Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sanders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paradise Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
Atria Heart Clinic7373 N Scottsdale Rd Ste B100, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 718-5072
Atria Heart Clinic16427 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 718-5072
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 718-5072Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Honorhealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center7400 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 718-5072
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanders is great. The front desk staff, especially Katie, can improve their customer service skills. Hung up on me about four times when trying to reschedule an appointment. I was on hold for almost 15 minutes the one time, and then she hung up on me. Called another few ties and the calls were "mysteriously" dropped! She could not get my name right even after spelling it multiple times. When asked if they were having phone trouble, she said, "NO! WE ARE SHORT-STAFFED." I said, "oh, I was just asking because all my calls were being hung up on. She completely ignored my comment and said. I asked for her name, and she said, Katie! and "I cannot get you any sooner than the appointment you already have" and hung up on me. - LISNTEN Mrs. Katie, we all have been there, short staffed, overworked, not happy with what we do. Maybe it is time for you to find a different job. It is not the pt's fault that you are having a rough day, an only you day. Show respect for people calling the practic
About Dr. Gregory Sanders, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.