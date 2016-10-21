Overview

Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Sahagian works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA, Encinitas, CA and Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.