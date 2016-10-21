Dr. Sahagian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Scripps Memorial Hospital354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions
The Neurology Center15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor that I have ever met! So grateful because he truly cares about his patients and doesn't just brush off everything as "it's just anxiety." I just wish I would have met him sooner.
About Dr. Gregory Sahagian, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831132109
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego (UCSD)
- University of California San Diego (UCSD)
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|Winthrop U Hosp-Suny Stony Brook
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Sahagian has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahagian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
