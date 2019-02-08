Dr. Gregory Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Keller, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Gregory Keller MD924 Westwood Blvd Ste 515, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 231-7544
Keller Plastic Surgery221 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Keller, his brilliant UCLA Fellows, and his amazing staff! I have been going to Dr. Keller for over 20 years and have referred friends who have had eyelid surgery (following my own!), face lift, and hair restoration. Most recently Dr. Keller has been working with me on a multi-faceted facial scar reconstruction to correct skin cancer biopsies on my upper lip and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. He is a true artist with the face!
About Dr. Gregory Keller, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara County General Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
