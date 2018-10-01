Overview

Dr. Gregory Russell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.