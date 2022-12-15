Dr. Gregory Rushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rushing, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rushing, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiac Surgery - Outpatient Clinic6115 Powers Blvd Ste 205, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-8115
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Husband had open heart surgery in November 2022 by Dr Rushing and his staff. From the 1st visit we knew we where in good hands with the staff and Dr Rushing. They where all very kind and patient. Dr Rushing explained what my husbands heart looked like before surgery and what it will look like after surgery. he also explained what life would be like after surgery for the first month, till the 3 month of healing. Dr Rushing listened to our questions and answered them. He spent time with us before surgery, not rushing us or hurrying us out of the office. I had a "personal Nurse" that was in surgery and would call me every hour to hour and half to let me know what was happening and what was to happen. That was a blessing to me. The Parma UH staff, janitors, aides, nurses, doctors, all that came in contact with my husband and I were top notch and kind. I highly recommend Dr Rushing and his staff to take care of those in need of heart surgery. Thank you to all for all you do.
About Dr. Gregory Rushing, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1801057203
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rushing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rushing has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rushing.
