Overview

Dr. Gregory Rubin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Rubin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.